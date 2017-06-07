Introduction to WordPress using Azure PaaS

Azure has two new as a service offerings that allow you to build, manage and scale your WordPress sites using platform as a service. Azure Database for MySQL provides a managed database service for app development and deployment that allows you to stand up a MySQL database in minutes and scale on the fly – with the capabilities you want – like high-availability, security, and recovery built in. Azure Web Apps for Linux allows you to create and deploy mission-critical web apps, like WordPress, that scale with your business via built-in autoscale, load balancing, patching, high availability and continuous deployments with Git or Visual Studio Team Services.