Seth Juarez

Measuring IoT pulse widths with new GPIO APIs

The Windows 10 Creators Update comes with new GPIO APIs which enable accurate and efficient measurement of pulse widths. Some devices that benefit are the DHT11/DHT22 temperature and humidity sensors, and certain sonar/distance sensors. We added the Windows.Devices.Gpio.GpioChangeReader class which lets you capture timestamps when a GPIO pin changes state, which you can then use to determine the time between change events.

Windows IoT

