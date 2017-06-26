Security Features on IoT Core

Security is a hot-button issue in the IoT space; IoT developers should be thinking about implementing hardware and software security features from the start of development. Windows 10 IoT Core provides several of these features to help protect your devices from network attacks as well as physical tampering. In this video, we discuss these features, how to turn them on, and why IoT device security is so important.

- IoT Core security feature repository used

- More information about security on IoT Core”