Security testing in the cloud with F# and Project Springfield

Project Springfield helps you find serious security issues in your code with the power of the Azure cloud. Learn how Project Springfield is built under the hood, including how the F# programming language enables fast time to market for the engineering team. William Blum explains how he and his team use F# and Azure to scale Project Springfield to developers everywhere.

Meet the Springfield team - www.microsoft.com/en-us/research/project/project-springfield/

Sign up for Project Springfield Preview! - www.microsoft.com/springfield

F# blog post https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/dotnet/2016/12/13/project-springfield-a-cloud-service-built-entirely-in-f/

Azure blog post https://azure.microsoft.com/blog/scaling-up-project-springfield-using-azure

Springfield team page www.microsoft.com/en-us/research/project/project-springfield/

Developer

