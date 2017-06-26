SysSieve: Extracting Actionable Insights from Unstructured Text
Description
Understanding free-form text is hard, be it bug reports or trouble tickets written by engineers or feedback/complaints from customers. We have built SysSieve, a learning system to do automated analysis of these important unstructured (yet incredibly noisy) data sources by building upon techniques from statistical NLP, ML, and information theory. Today, this system is in production use across Windows, Bing, Skype, Office365 and CSS, as well as being leveraged to make platform improvements in our server and network hardware vendors. This video provides an overview of the SysSieve technical details and how it is being applied across product groups.
