Twitter Influencer Score using Machine Learning

Influential authors can drive the sentiment towards a product or service through their opinions and hence it is necessary to identity most influential authors who are expressing their opinion in social channels. One simple way to identify the influential authors is to associate a score that reflects his/her influence among his/her friends, peers and followers. In this experiment, we present a methodology based on semi-supervised ML model to identify influential authors related to a given product or service. We use Twitter social channel as an example to demonstrate the effectiveness of proposed solution.