What's new in C# 7.0 with Mads Torgersen

In this video I invited the illustrious Mads Torgersen to my office to help me out with some code! Our goal was to see how C# 7.0 could be used to improve some existing code. In this video we explored Tuples, Pattern Matching, Local Functions, Out Parameters, and more! I figured that instead of talking about them we would dive into my machine learning library to update some of the older constructs in favor of some of the new syntax. Enjoy!

Actual commit