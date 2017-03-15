The Fourth User Interface: How Virtual, Augmented & Mixed Reality will Change your World

Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality is about making computing more personal, and many companies and industries have identified this space as the next big, mainstream computing opportunity.

Join Lex Thomas as he welcomes Jeremy Rule to the show, as they give us a high level overview of this new frontier many refer to as the “Fourth User Interface” and learn how you can be a part of it.

[1:15] What's the fourth user interface? How does VR, AR and MR fit into this equation?

[2:20] How does VR affect the various industries you're working with?

[10:20] What role does Microsoft play with this?

[14:29] What's the biggest roadblock you see with VR?

