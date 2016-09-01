Sign in to queue
Technology and Friends

Episode 444: Maggie Pint on Date and Time and momentjs

Play Episode 444: Maggie Pint on Date and Time and momentjs

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

Working with Dates and Times causes a lot of problems in software development. Maggie Pint describes some of these challenges and how the momentjs JavaScript library can help.

Tags:

JavaScript, javascript framework

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Comments closed

    Comments have been closed since this content was published more than 30 days ago, but if you'd like to continue the conversation, please create a new thread in our Forums, or Contact Us and let us know.