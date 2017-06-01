Sign in to queue
The best of Microsoft Build 2017

We hope you were able to attend the Microsoft Build 2017 Conference? Did you miss it? You're in luck, watch "The Best of Microsoft Build 2017 Webcast"!  Software continues to transform the world in remarkable ways and developers are at the center of it. We have a "special" on demand version of our Best of Microsoft Build webcast where we have taken the best rated content, announcements and solutions, and consolidated into them into one hour live session  Check it out today.

 

