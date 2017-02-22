Building Apps with Microsoft Azure Active Directory
Description
Learn how Azure Active Directory can enable authorization and authentication in your application. This video highlights a common Azure Active Directory integration scenario between your client application, Azure Active Directory, and RESTful services your client needs to access.
You'll also learn about Azure Active Directory's multi-language support for clients on a variety of platforms, and the open protocols that enable a variety of authentication and authorization scenarios.
For more information, see the Azure Active Directory Developer Guide at http://aka.ms/aaddev.
