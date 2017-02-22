Sign in to queue
Windows Development for the Enterprise

Building Apps with Microsoft Azure Active Directory

Learn how Azure Active Directory can enable authorization and authentication in your application. This video highlights a common Azure Active Directory integration scenario between your client application, Azure Active Directory, and RESTful services your client needs to access.

 

You'll also learn about Azure Active Directory's multi-language support for clients on a variety of platforms, and the open protocols that enable a variety of authentication and authorization scenarios.

               

For more information, see the Azure Active Directory Developer Guide at http://aka.ms/aaddev.

