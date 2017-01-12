Securing Enterprise Data with Windows Information Protection
Description
Learn about Windows Information Protection. It's a new security feature in Windows 10, and this video will show you how administrators use it to protect organizational data on devices.
Also learn how to modify your app so that it respects Windows Information Protection data policies while keeping the users personal information safe from encryption.
For more information see http://aka.ms/WIPoverview.
