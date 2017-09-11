Create a Simple .NET Application in Docker
Description
This is a quick tutorial for creating a very simple .NET application in Docker.
Share
Download
Download this episode
- MP3 (4.0 MB)
- Low Quality MP4 (5.1 MB)
- High Quality MP4 (24.1 MB)
- Mid Quality MP4 (11.9 MB)
Download captions
More episodes in this series
Create a Simple .NET Application on Linux
Related episodes
Create a Simple .NET Application on Linux
Create a Simple .NET Application on Windows
Create a Simple .NET Application on Mac
Multi-stage build in Docker with Kendra Havens
Introduction to .NET Docker Images with Kendra Havens
Get started with VS Code using C# and .NET Core on Windows
Get started with VS Code using C# and .NET Core on a Mac
Get Started with Visual Studio 2015 and .NET Core
Get started with VS Code using C# and .NET Core on Ubuntu
Get started with VS Code using C# and .NET Core on macOS
The Discussion
-
Great introduction to getting up and running with containers, but using the command line to edit a project is overkill and unrelatable.