Happy Birthday .NET with Anders Hejlsberg

A few nights ago we got together with the Microsoft Alumni Network and threw a big .NET birthday bash with former .NET team members & rock stars. We caught up with Anders Hejlsberg, father of the C# language, to share some stories and thoughts on .NET and open source.

.NET

    The Discussion

      Amit Hasan

      Thank you, thank you very much, Mr. Hejlsberg. We don’t only write your code, we design our dreams with your code. I could never thank you enough, never.

