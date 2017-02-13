Happy Birthday .NET with Anders Hejlsberg
Description
A few nights ago we got together with the Microsoft Alumni Network and threw a big .NET birthday bash with former .NET team members & rock stars. We caught up with Anders Hejlsberg, father of the C# language, to share some stories and thoughts on .NET and open source.
