Happy Birthday .NET with Dee Dee Walsh

Last month we got together with the Microsoft Alumni Network and threw a big .NET 15th birthday bash with former .NET team members & rock stars. We caught up with Dee Dee Walsh, who was one of the original Developer Relations and Community person starting before Visual Studio! Dee Dee was most famously known for her Geekfest parties and helped foster the Microsoft developer community and MVP program. She is my personal hero, and today is her birthday too! Happy Birthday!
Happy Birthday Dee Dee!