The Progress of Web Apps

News of the Web's death is greatly exaggerated: HTML, CSS, and JavaScript are more pervasive than ever, and have long since broken out of the browser and into standalone experiences with tools like Cordova, Electron, etc. The next generation of web apps is around the corner with Service Workers and the "Progressive Web App" experience, which enhance the innate advantages of the Web with "native"-like capabilities like offline and push. In this talk, we'll chart the past, present, and future of web apps, with an eye on how Progressive Web Apps may be the key to a truly universal ecosystem that scales across platforms from mobile to desktop and beyond - including some new experiments we're kicking around at Microsoft.

JavaScript, Offline, Web Development, Web App, Microsoft Edge

