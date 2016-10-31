WebAssembly AngryBots Demo

We've been hard at work developing support for WebAssembly in Microsoft Edge at the open-source ChakraCore project repo. Microsoft Edge and ChakraCore are close to shipping the browser preview, which we expect to come when the full JavaScript APIs are implemented.

To demo the current capability of ChakraCore, we are also excited to showcase the AngryBots demo (with an updated WebAssembly binary) running in an internal build of Microsoft Edge. The demo loads faster than earlier versions compiled to asm.js or older WebAssembly formats, due to a more compact binary and ChakraCore's new ability to defer parsing WebAssembly functions.

Learn more: https://blogs.windows.com/msedgedev/2016/10/31/webassembly-browser-preview/