Solving the Web Performance Crisis (Nolan Lawson)

Recent research by DoubleClick shows that 53% of mobile sites are abandoned if they take longer than 3 seconds to load, and that the average load time on 3G is 19 seconds. Worse, a report by TwinPrime shows that mobile networks aren't always improving – in the U.S., LTE speeds actually decreased 50% in the past year. In this talk, I'll analyze the web performance crisis and show how we can combat it by using the latest advances in web tooling, as well as dusting off some forgotten best practices from our industry's past.