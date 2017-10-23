Reproducible infrastructure with Terraform and Microsoft Azure

Nic Jackson, Developer Advocate at HashiCorp, speaks at the 2nd edition of Azure OpenDev, a live community-focused series of technical demonstrations centered around building open source solutions on Azure. This episode features DevOps, which increases business agility by delivering business value to customers faster.

Terraform is an open source tool for managing infrastructure as code. Created by HashiCorp, it enables users to safely and predictably create, change, and improve infrastructure elements by writing clear and declarative configuration. Nic's talk will dive into Terraform and how it can be used with Microsoft Azure.

We will walk through a simple configuration explaining how Terraform's graph-based approach to managing dependencies is a perfect fit for managing Azure resources. Not only can Terraform provision virtual machines with all of the associated networking and firewall rules, but it can also configure microservice applications with Container Service, DNS, and much more.

By the end of the session, you will have a comprehensive understanding of Terraform and how it can aid in the lifecycle management of infrastructure resources on Azure.

In addition, Nic will be joined by Vicki Cheung, Head of Infrastructure at OpenAI, as she'll be demoing OpenAI's use of Terraform on Azure to build infrastructure for deep learning.