Contributing to open source (it’s not just about code)

Ashley McNamara, Principle Developer Advocate at Microsoft, hosts the 2nd edition of Azure OpenDev, a live community-focused series of technical demonstrations centered around building open source solutions on Azure. This episode features DevOps, which increases business agility by delivering business value to customers faster. Ashley introduces this edition by sharing her lessons learned as a member of the Go community as well as tips on how you can get involved in the Go community.

Before becoming a Gopher, Ashley was a professional photographer. However, she found that photography wasn't paying the bills, and so she turned to programming. She was writing Python and working as a Community Manager at Rackspace when she met a Gopher who would completely change her trajectory.

In 2014, Steve Francia (@spf13) inspired her to abandon Python and never look back. He had been teaching an introductory course to Go and urged Ashley to help teach the course, where her fresh perspective was an asset. Ever since then, she has been a valued member of the Go community and a key contributor to its growth. What follows are her lessons learned as well as tips on how you can get involved in the Go community.