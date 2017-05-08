Sign in to queue
Build 2017

Introducing Fluent Design

Microsoft is advancing its design system with Fluent Design to engage users, empower creators, and scale to a new generation of devices and inputs. Come learn about this transformation of the design principles, visuals, and interactions and the opportunity it represents for you. See how Fluent Design is being applied across Windows 10 devices and apps to create beautiful, engaging, and intuitive experiences. Get a sneak peek at the great support for Fluent Design across guidelines, platform, and tools. Join us and other designers, developers, and creators of all kinds as we all become Fluent.

UX, Universal Windows Platform (UWP), Design

2

200 - Intermediate

Breakout

B8066

WSCC Hall 6E (1215)

