Introducing Fluent Design
Description
Day:2
Level:200 - Intermediate
Session Type:Breakout
Code:B8066
Room:WSCC Hall 6E (1215)
The Discussion
-
GREAT!
-
Nice work, exciting stuff :)
-
It's sad there is not WPF library Windows devs can play with to get to know Fluent Design.
-
Detailed Dev Center documents - Acrylic, Parallax, Motion and Animation, Reveal, etc
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/uwp/style/
-
Nice job, Bo! Good to "see" you again!
-
Awesome stuff but I'm wondering will you finally get rid of that single pixel around every window?
-
Pretty cool stuff. This can start Industrial 5.0 due to the multidimensional approach in terms of user experience
-
Can't wait for this! Make the transition short and ready for developers. I'm also an Insider. Now I just need to know what to make :P
-
No slides for this session?
-
In order to user acrylic in UWP, must the uwp apps target Creators Fall Update, or Anniversary Update is enough?
-
Looks great, and subtle. Not sure about acrylic yet, but generally I love the direction you're going.