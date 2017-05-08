Sign in to queue
Build 2017

What's new in TypeScript?

Play What's new in TypeScript?

Download this episode

Download Video

Download captions

Download Captions

Description

TypeScript continues its growth journey with more and more JavaScript developers and framework authors taking advantage of the excellent tooling and productivity boost that TypeScript provides in order to create apps that scale. In this session, we talk about the Typescript journey with a focus on some of the most exciting recent features and a preview of things to come. Apart from the language and tools enhancements, see efforts already underway to bring some of the power of TypeScript to existing JavaScript projects.

For more information, check out this course on Microsoft Virtual Academy:

Download:

Slides View Slides Online

Tags:

TypeScript, JavaScript

Day:

2

Level:

300 - Experienced

Session Type:

Breakout

Code:

B8088

Room:

WSCC Hall 6E (1215)

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    • User profile image
      Madhu Rakhal Magar

      Thank you your wonderful product. I use TypeScript in my everyday work. thank you for one more time for your time and effort.

    • User profile image
      HansSchenker

      Always a pleasure and intellectual exercise to follow Anders Talking Programming related Subjects, in this case Typescript. His last almost grown up Child!

    • User profile image
      janit

      Very nice! Thank you for this session.

    • User profile image
      Arun

      I do not get javascript intellisense after installing the node modules in visual studio code for Mac. As shown in the video at 50:51. Is this a preview feature? i have visual studio code version 1.12.1 installed and typescript version 2.3.2

    • User profile image
      JTNYC

      Typescript is truly an amazing tool, It made the javascript development so much simpler. All these frameworks will eventually fade out, but typescript will be around for a very long time.

    Add Your 2 Cents