Sign in to queue
Build 2017

.NET Standard 2.0 and .NET Core 2.0

Play .NET Standard 2.0 and .NET Core 2.0

Download this episode

Download Video

Download captions

Download Captions

Description

Join us as we chat with Scott Hunter, Immo Landwerth, Richard Lander, and Damian Edwards about the latest updates to .NET Standard 2.0 and .NET Core 2.0

For more information, check out this course on Microsoft Virtual Academy:

Tag:

.NET

Day:

2

Session Type:

Channel 9 Live

Code:

C9L18

Room:

Channel 9 Live Stage

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    • User profile image
      Warren

      Please, please, please, get those SPA templates in VS (both Windows and Mac version)

    • User profile image
      wfuk
    • User profile image
      BrainJelly

      @wfuk:Your API Port link has a space at the end that results in a 404 from GitHub.

       https://github.com/Microsoft/dotnet-apiport

      :)

    • User profile image
      BrianHartung

      Just as with the various community standups, I get a lot of value out of this kind of Q&A format being included in the Build events. It always feels like it's compressed into too short a timeframe, though, so I would suggest that you please consider expanding it into a full hour or more timeslot (I have no doubt you'll be rushing to get in the last few questions even if you made it 2 full hours but the usual 26 or 27 minutes is certainly not enough time). Thanks for all the great work you do!

    • User profile image
      sethjuarez

      @BrianHartung: Great observation - I mentioned to people on the panel that we should be doing a full .NET panel similar to this one at least every other month. They seemed super receptive to the idea!

    • User profile image
      Fred

      Don't anyone post any critical comments. Seth will delete them. Keep it up. You guys are doing a great job creating a total confused platform. Especially ASP.NET which is just a rip off of Ruby On Rails.

    • User profile image
      James_Urry

      @sethjuarez: That would be amazing. The Channel 9 live panel discussions are such a great part of Build and it's always a shame that we have to wait a whole year for another insight. 

    Add Your 2 Cents