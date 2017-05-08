.NET Standard 2.0 and .NET Core 2.0
Description
Join us as we chat with Scott Hunter, Immo Landwerth, Richard Lander, and Damian Edwards about the latest updates to .NET Standard 2.0 and .NET Core 2.0
Day:2
Session Type:Channel 9 Live
Code:C9L18
Room:Channel 9 Live Stage
The Discussion
Please, please, please, get those SPA templates in VS (both Windows and Mac version)
API Port tool: https://github.com/Microsoft/dotnet-apiport
@wfuk:Your API Port link has a space at the end that results in a 404 from GitHub.
https://github.com/Microsoft/dotnet-apiport
:)
Just as with the various community standups, I get a lot of value out of this kind of Q&A format being included in the Build events. It always feels like it's compressed into too short a timeframe, though, so I would suggest that you please consider expanding it into a full hour or more timeslot (I have no doubt you'll be rushing to get in the last few questions even if you made it 2 full hours but the usual 26 or 27 minutes is certainly not enough time). Thanks for all the great work you do!
@BrianHartung: Great observation - I mentioned to people on the panel that we should be doing a full .NET panel similar to this one at least every other month. They seemed super receptive to the idea!
Don't anyone post any critical comments. Seth will delete them. Keep it up. You guys are doing a great job creating a total confused platform. Especially ASP.NET which is just a rip off of Ruby On Rails.
@sethjuarez: That would be amazing. The Channel 9 live panel discussions are such a great part of Build and it's always a shame that we have to wait a whole year for another insight.