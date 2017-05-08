MSBuild Day 1 Keynote

Satya Nadella, Scott Guthrie, and Harry Shum show us how software continues to transform the world in remarkable ways, with developers at the center of it.

[00:02] Satya Nadella Opening Statements

[07:39] Microsoft mission

[14:02] Intelligent Cloud and Intelligent Edge

[19:00] Sam George, Sandvik Windows IoT demonstration

[23:00] Azure IoT Edge Introduction

[27:52] Andrea Carl, AI for Workplace Safety demonstration

[37:59] The Edge and our Devices

[41:27] Laura Jones, Intelligent Meetings

[51:46] Satya Nadella Closing Statements

[52:50] Haiyan Zhang and Emma Lawton, Development and Inspiration

[56:41] Scott Guthrie Opening Statements

[1:00:20] Scott Hanselman Azure Management Stack demonstration

[1:01:59] Azure Cloud Shell Announcement

[1:04:25] Azure Management Mobile App on Android and iOS Announcement

[1:09:50] Visual Studio for Mac General Availability Announcement

[1:21:13] PostgreSQL as a Service, MySQL as a Service Announcement

[1:22:26] Azure Cosmos DB Introduction

[1:27:20] Rimma Nehme, Azure Cosmos DB demonstration

[1:39:43] Maria Naggaga, Cloud Native application development demonstration

[1:46:50] Scott Guthrie, Serverless Computing

[1:49:01] Visual Studio 2017 support for Azure Function and Logic Apps Announcement

[1:52:02] Scott Guthrie, Azure Stack

[1:56:59] Julia White Azure and Azure Stack demonstration

[2:01:05] Scott Guthrie and Abhay Parasnis, Adobe, SaaS on Azure

[2:11:51] Microsoft AppSource

[2:13:13] Harry Shum Opening Statements

[2:18:18] Cognitive Services - Video Index and Cognitive Services Labs Cognitive Services Announcement

[2:19:40] Cognitive Services, Custom Vision, LUIS, Speech, Search and Decision Services Announcement

[2:23:00] Cornelia Carapcea Custom Vision demonstration

[2:27:07] Bot Framework and Adaptive Cards demonstration

[2:33:27] Yina Arenas Presentation Translator Add-in demonstration

[2:37:44] HP and Intel Cortana Device Announcement

[2:39:12] Yina Arenas Tact and Microsoft Graph demonstration

[2:43:52] Harry Shum Closing Statements