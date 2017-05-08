Sign in to queue
Build 2017

#MSBuild Day 1 Keynote

Play #MSBuild Day 1 Keynote

Download this episode

Download Video

Download captions

Download Captions

Description

Satya Nadella, Scott Guthrie, and Harry Shum show us how software continues to transform the world in remarkable ways, with developers at the center of it. 

[00:02] Satya Nadella Opening Statements
[07:39] Microsoft mission
[14:02] Intelligent Cloud and Intelligent Edge
[19:00] Sam George, Sandvik Windows IoT demonstration
[23:00] Azure IoT Edge Introduction
[27:52] Andrea Carl, AI for Workplace Safety demonstration
[37:59] The Edge and our Devices
[41:27] Laura Jones, Intelligent Meetings
[51:46] Satya Nadella Closing Statements
[52:50] Haiyan Zhang and Emma Lawton, Development and Inspiration
[56:41] Scott Guthrie Opening Statements
[1:00:20] Scott Hanselman Azure Management Stack demonstration
[1:01:59] Azure Cloud Shell Announcement
[1:04:25] Azure Management Mobile App on Android and iOS Announcement
[1:09:50] Visual Studio for Mac General Availability Announcement
[1:21:13] PostgreSQL as a Service, MySQL as a Service Announcement
[1:22:26] Azure Cosmos DB Introduction
[1:27:20] Rimma Nehme, Azure Cosmos DB demonstration
[1:39:43] Maria Naggaga, Cloud Native application development demonstration
[1:46:50] Scott Guthrie, Serverless Computing
[1:49:01] Visual Studio 2017 support for Azure Function and Logic Apps Announcement
[1:52:02] Scott Guthrie, Azure Stack
[1:56:59] Julia White Azure and Azure Stack demonstration
[2:01:05] Scott Guthrie and Abhay Parasnis, Adobe, SaaS on Azure
[2:11:51] Microsoft AppSource
[2:13:13] Harry Shum Opening Statements
[2:18:18] Cognitive Services - Video Index and Cognitive Services Labs Cognitive Services Announcement
[2:19:40] Cognitive Services, Custom Vision, LUIS, Speech, Search and Decision Services Announcement
[2:23:00] Cornelia Carapcea Custom Vision demonstration
[2:27:07] Bot Framework and Adaptive Cards demonstration
[2:33:27] Yina Arenas Presentation Translator Add-in demonstration
[2:37:44] HP and Intel Cortana Device Announcement
[2:39:12] Yina Arenas Tact and Microsoft Graph demonstration
[2:43:52] Harry Shum Closing Statements

Tag:

Keynote

Day:

1

Session Type:

Keynote Day 1

Code:

KEY01

Room:

WSCC Hall 4EF

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    • User profile image
      Guenther Fischer

      I am horrified by Satya saying he reached the physical limit loosing hair. This means there will be no innovation anymore. Scarry. :-)

    • User profile image
      whereistheh​ires

      Will there be any higher resolution downloads? 360p isn't very watchable...

    • User profile image
      zhiliaxu

      @whereisthehires:Can't agree more!

    • User profile image
      DavidROA

      The plant id demo using Custom Vision got my attention.  So anxious to try it that I setup an Azure ID as soon as the demo ended.  Great stuff!

    • User profile image
      Spongman

      gu @56:40

    • User profile image
      vers

      Download button -> The specified blob does not exist.
      RequestId:0afe17ef-0001-0010-5caa-ca0dc9000000
      Time:2017-05-11T23:02:47.9643056Z

    • User profile image
      alinux7

      The mid quality is fine, but the high quality link is broken. Please fix. 

       

    • User profile image
      marksmeltzer

      Frankly, the CTO of Adobe, frankly speaking, needs to stop saying "frankly" so much, frankly.

    • User profile image
      Musenginst

      All this analytical surveillance of course only to ensure "health and safety". Not automatically monitor (perceived) performance.

      And of course, the employees have to agree (i.e. "you agree or look for another job").

    • User profile image
      dude

      I have a dream. That Microsoft reads a feedback and fixes it.
      That day is yet to come.
      Fix the damn high quality link MS.

    • User profile image
      Matt

      Please fix the high quality link

    • User profile image
      LarryLarsen

      @dude:We will have it fixed soon. 

    • User profile image
      Matt

      It's fixed! Thank you

    • User profile image
      RRAMOSCABRAL

      I confirm the high quality is working, downloading :)

    • User profile image
      Andy D

      Lip sync is off for the high quality download and stream

    • User profile image
      Jose Gomez Bernat

      Hola mi comentario es ,podrían traducirlo en Español, para todos los que nuestra lengua es de Español.Gracias

    • User profile image
      Insider

      This is reflective of a 24x7 continual surveillance dystopian society which I don't care to be a part of.

    • User profile image
      turibbio

      The audio for HQ is offsync!

    • User profile image
      taarskog

      Lipsync issues

    • User profile image
      homer

      I solved the audio sync issue with VLC: Tools->Track Synchronization and set the "Audio track synchronization to -1.7 sec (hasted)

    • User profile image
      EvandroPaes

      Is there any way to download the PPT presentations of the Keynotes? There are some interesting things that we could use to convince our audience of the new challenges in technology. But we need to translate these. Thanks. 

       

    • User profile image
      Rob

      Like the others who've commented, I'm also waiting for the audio sync issues on the high quality MP4 to be fixed.

    • User profile image
      karstenj

      The high quality mp4 sync issues have been fixed and a new file is available for download. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

    • User profile image
      LUMUMING

      感觉微软的反应有些迟缓，不过总算看到了一些可喜的变化。

       

      毕竟，最难的是认识自己，做出改变。

    Add Your 2 Cents