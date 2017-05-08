MSBuild Day 2 Keynote

Terry Myerson, Joe Belfiore, and Alex Kipman show us how software continues to transform the world in remarkable ways, with developers at the center of it.

[01:21] Terry Myerson Opening Statements

[03:40] Focus on creativity

[05:36] Windows 10 Fall Creators Update Announcement

[06:21] Windows Story Remix Announcement

[08:49] Lorraine Bardeen demonstrates Story Remix

[20:54] Joe Belfiore Talks about features and technologies behind Story Remix

[23:22] Microsoft Fluent Design System

[31:36] Windows and Microsoft Graph

[33:34] Windows PCs Loves Devices via Microsoft Graph

[45:51] Cloud-powered Clipboard Announcement

[49:33] Abolade Gbadegesin Project Rome Architect

[52:02] Moldering Legacy Application demonstration

[53:02] .NET Standard 2.0 for UWP Announcement

[54:51] XAML Standard 1.0 Announcement

[1:02:03] Project Rome SDK For iOS Announcement

[1:07:48] Terry Myerson and Continuous Delivery to Windows Store

[1:08:18] Full UWP Capabilities in Visual Studio Mobile Center Announcement

[1:10:03] iTunes coming to Windows Store Announcement

[1:10:42] SAP Digital Boardroom coming to Windows Store Announcement

[1:11:26] Andy Mott, Autodesk's Sketchbook as a UWP Application

[1:13:31] Autodesk's Stingray

[1:14:38] Windows 10 as Development Box

[1:15:06] Ubuntu via Windows Store Announcement

[1:15:46] SUSE and Fedora via Windows Store Announcement

[1:16:24] Xamarin Live Player demonstration

[1:19:29] Windows Narrator Dev Mode demonstration

[1:21:38] Terry Myerson and Mixed Reality

[1:25:35] Alex Kipman on Mixed Reality

[1:34:59] Motion Controllers for Windows Mixed Reality Announcement

[1:37:30] Acer and Motion Controllers Holiday Package Announcement

[1:39:50] Cirque du Soleil HoloLens demonstration

[1:49:25] Acer and HP Mixed Reality Dev Kit now available via Microsoft Store Announcement