#MSBuild Day 2 Keynote
Terry Myerson, Joe Belfiore, and Alex Kipman show us how software continues to transform the world in remarkable ways, with developers at the center of it.
[01:21] Terry Myerson Opening Statements
[03:40] Focus on creativity
[05:36] Windows 10 Fall Creators Update Announcement
[06:21] Windows Story Remix Announcement
[08:49] Lorraine Bardeen demonstrates Story Remix
[20:54] Joe Belfiore Talks about features and technologies behind Story Remix
[23:22] Microsoft Fluent Design System
[31:36] Windows and Microsoft Graph
[33:34] Windows PCs Loves Devices via Microsoft Graph
[45:51] Cloud-powered Clipboard Announcement
[49:33] Abolade Gbadegesin Project Rome Architect
[52:02] Moldering Legacy Application demonstration
[53:02] .NET Standard 2.0 for UWP Announcement
[54:51] XAML Standard 1.0 Announcement
[1:02:03] Project Rome SDK For iOS Announcement
[1:07:48] Terry Myerson and Continuous Delivery to Windows Store
[1:08:18] Full UWP Capabilities in Visual Studio Mobile Center Announcement
[1:10:03] iTunes coming to Windows Store Announcement
[1:10:42] SAP Digital Boardroom coming to Windows Store Announcement
[1:11:26] Andy Mott, Autodesk's Sketchbook as a UWP Application
[1:13:31] Autodesk's Stingray
[1:14:38] Windows 10 as Development Box
[1:15:06] Ubuntu via Windows Store Announcement
[1:15:46] SUSE and Fedora via Windows Store Announcement
[1:16:24] Xamarin Live Player demonstration
[1:19:29] Windows Narrator Dev Mode demonstration
[1:21:38] Terry Myerson and Mixed Reality
[1:25:35] Alex Kipman on Mixed Reality
[1:34:59] Motion Controllers for Windows Mixed Reality Announcement
[1:37:30] Acer and Motion Controllers Holiday Package Announcement
[1:39:50] Cirque du Soleil HoloLens demonstration
[1:49:25] Acer and HP Mixed Reality Dev Kit now available via Microsoft Store Announcement
Day:2
Session Type:Keynote Day 2
Code:KEY02
Room:WSCC Hall 4EF
The Discussion
Files on demand looks great. Hoping there is a way we can manage types of desktop files that can sync for the Enterprise.
I really like this presentation, but augmented reality part was awkward.
As a former Windows developer that switched to the Mac, I think I'm on the verge of switching back. Microsoft is pushing the boundaries on the end-user PC experience, something Apple hasn't done in some time.
Terry's lost a lot of weight! Good for him.
When will Xamarin support Visual Basic？
I have hundreds of WPF Applications written in VB.
But I can't port them to Android and iOS unless translate all UI codes from VB to C#.
"Anonymous
When will Xamarin support Visual Basic？
I have hundreds of WPF Applications written in VB.
But I can't port them to Android and iOS unless translate all UI codes from VB to C#."
Use Jetbrains dotpeek to port your source code to C# ;-)
hope visual studio will be as easy as like old visual basic.still too hard to make a app.
So all of a sudden scrolling with the pen is new?? after it was broken with Windows 10?
When it is said that iTunes will be available in Windows Store, will it be available on Windows Mobile devices as well? I have a Lumia 950 XL running the latest Windows 10 available for it.
Also, when is iTunes coming to the Store?
please help to create a window level id
-
避免问题的同时在产生新的问题。