Angular and TypeScript
In this session, learn why the Angular team uses Typescript to develop at scale inside Google, and how Typescript and Angular work together to provide a powerful platform for your developers and great experiences for your users.
Day:1
Level:300 - Experienced
Session Type:Tech Talk
Code:T6006-R1
Room:Tech Talk B
