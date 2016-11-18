Sign in to queue
Connect(); // 2016

SQL Server C#: what’s new

Play SQL Server C#: what’s new

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

Learn what we've been working on for C# developers when connecting to SQL Server from their .NET Framework or .NET Core applications.

Check out CoreFX on GitHub and contribute to the project: https://github.com/dotnet/corefx

For more information, check out these courses on Microsoft Virtual Academy:

Tags:

.NET, SQL Server, C#

Day:

0

Track:

Intelligent Apps & Data

Session Type:

On-demand

Code:

151

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    • User profile image
      Robert

      Great presentation! SQLServer on Linux and still improving VSCode is something that makes me eager to do sample project on my own.

    Add Your 2 Cents