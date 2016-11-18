SQL Server + Node.js: what’s new
Learn about what we've been working on regarding open source technologies and the Node.js Tedious connector.
Check out the Node.js Tedious Connector for SQL Server on GitHub and contribute to the project: https://github.com/tediousjs/tedious
For more information, check out this course on Microsoft Virtual Academy:
Day:0
Track:Intelligent Apps & Data
Session Type:On-demand
Code:160
The Discussion
How do you want to be serious with sqlServer development on node, if you don't support Promises on the connector....