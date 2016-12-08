A developers guide: joins and aggregations in Azure SQL Data Warehouse
Description
Learn how to optimize your table design for joins and aggregations when using Azure SQL Data Warehouse.
One month free trial for SQLDW by visiting here and use Referral Code: "MSConnect"
For more information, check out this course on Microsoft Virtual Academy:
Day:0
Track:Intelligent Apps & Data
Session Type:On-demand
Code:188
