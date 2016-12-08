Sign in to queue
Connect(); // 2016

A developers guide: joins and aggregations in Azure SQL Data Warehouse

Learn how to optimize your table design for joins and aggregations when using Azure SQL Data Warehouse.

For more information, check out this course on Microsoft Virtual Academy:

SQL Server, SQL Data Warehouse

0

Intelligent Apps & Data

On-demand

188

