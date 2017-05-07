C# 7 – Simplify and Improve Your Code in 2017
Download this episode
Description
C# can be developed and run on more and more platforms, and thanks to the "Roslyn" language engine you can increasingly make your own tooling for it. C# 7 embraces several new features for working better with data, such as tuples and pattern matching. Come see how you can start using C# 7 today!
Day:3
Code:DEV005
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.
More episodes in this series
Introducing .NET Core 2.0
Related episodes
The future of C#
Languages with Mads, Dustin, Phillip and Anthony
The Power of Roslyn: Improving Your Productivity with Live Code Analyzers
The Future of C#
The Future of C#
The Future of .NET Languages
All Things Roslyn
All Things VB
C# and Visual Basic Code-Focused Development with Microsoft Visual Studio 2015
C# 6, VB14, and all Things Roslyn
The Discussion
-
Nice features!! When destructuring wouldnt it be better if one can only specified the name of the value that u want without even writing the underscore for the values that dont matter. Like Typescript.
-
I see you pick the scrollbars with your mouse pointer when you wanna scroll up or down in your visual studio, does the two finger scrolling works on your visual studio? it doesn't in mine and that is something annoying.
-
@name: Two finger scrolling *does* work in VS, but when I tried it before the talk, it wasn't working smoothly on my Mac over Parallels. So, I had to use click the scrollbar.