DEVintersection 2017 Orlando

C# 7 – Simplify and Improve Your Code in 2017

C# can be developed and run on more and more platforms, and thanks to the "Roslyn" language engine you can increasingly make your own tooling for it. C# 7 embraces several new features for working better with data, such as tuples and pattern matching. Come see how you can start using C# 7 today!

3

DEV005

    The Discussion

    • User profile image
      Enrique

      Nice features!! When destructuring wouldnt it be better if one can only specified the name of the value that u want without even writing the underscore for the values that dont matter. Like Typescript.

    • User profile image
      name

      I see you pick the scrollbars with your mouse pointer when you wanna scroll up or down in your visual studio, does the two finger scrolling works on your visual studio? it doesn't in mine and that is something annoying.

    • User profile image
      dcampbell

      @name: Two finger scrolling *does* work in VS, but when I tried it before the talk, it wasn't working smoothly on my Mac over Parallels. So, I had to use click the scrollbar.

