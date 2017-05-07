KEYNOTE: Developing with the Cloud
Download this episode
Description
Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud and Enterprise Group, Microsoft
Donovan Brown, Principal DevOps Program Manager, US Developer Division Team, Microsoft
Music: Revolve by cinematrik (c) copyright 2005 Licensed under a Creative Commons Noncommercial Sampling Plus license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/hisboyelroy/430
Day:1
Code:KEY001
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.