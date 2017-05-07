Sign in to queue
DEVintersection 2017 Orlando

KEYNOTE: Developing with the Cloud

Play KEYNOTE: Developing with the Cloud

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud and Enterprise Group, Microsoft
Donovan Brown, Principal DevOps Program Manager, US Developer Division Team, Microsoft

 

 

 

Music: Revolve by cinematrik (c) copyright 2005 Licensed under a Creative Commons Noncommercial Sampling Plus license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/hisboyelroy/430 

Day:

1

Code:

KEY001

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents