KEYNOTE: Azure Stack – It’s More Radical Than You Think
Description
Jeffrey Snover, Technical Fellow & Lead Architect for Enterprise Cloud Group, Microsoft
Jeffrey's talk starts at [06:57]; session will be trimmed next week.
Music: Revolve by cinematrik (c) copyright 2005 Licensed under a Creative Commons Noncommercial Sampling Plus license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/hisboyelroy/430
Day:2
Code:KEY002
