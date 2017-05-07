Sign in to queue
DEVintersection 2017 Orlando

KEYNOTE: Azure Stack – It’s More Radical Than You Think

Jeffrey Snover, Technical Fellow & Lead Architect for Enterprise Cloud Group, Microsoft

Jeffrey's talk starts at [06:57]; session will be trimmed next week.

 

 

 

 

Music: Revolve by cinematrik (c) copyright 2005 Licensed under a Creative Commons Noncommercial Sampling Plus license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/hisboyelroy/430 

2

KEY002

    The Discussion

      Sijmen Koffeman

      That is awesome!

