Opening Keynote

Cloud technology is rapidly evolving, offering new ways to enhance productivity through organisational digital transformation. To harness this shift, and evolve your organisation’s capabilities, it’s more important than ever to invest and learn new skills to leverage the cloud. Join Scott Guthrie our Executive Vice President of Microsoft Cloud and Enterprise on Tuesday morning to kick-start Microsoft Ignite Australia. Scott will focus on how technology enables digital transformation and, along with guests, demonstrate new technologies and investments for you to leverage our technology to make change happen.