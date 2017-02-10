Windows 10 - The time is now
Description
Take a look at the latest and greatest within Windows 10 right now, and take a sneak peek at Windows 10 Creator's update planned for Q1 2017 – including features, security, productivity and roadmaps. Experience the latest features across the new People centric interface, 3D and more.
Day:1
Level:Level 200
Track:Windows
Code:WIN212
Room:Arena 1B
