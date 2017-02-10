Sign in to queue
Australia 2017

Windows 10 - The time is now

Play Windows 10 - The time is now

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

Take a look at the latest and greatest within Windows 10 right now, and take a sneak peek at Windows 10 Creator's update planned for Q1 2017 – including features, security, productivity and roadmaps. Experience the latest features across the new People centric interface, 3D and more.

Download:

Slides View Slides Online

Tag:

IT Professional

Day:

1

Level:

Level 200

Track:

Windows

Code:

WIN212

Room:

Arena 1B

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    • User profile image
      Denis Zornada

      Way too low audio levels, at full volume I can barely hear.

    • User profile image
      ronc

      too low audio levels, at full volume I cant hear.

    Add Your 2 Cents