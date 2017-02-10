Sign in to queue
Australia 2017

30 Tips and Tricks for Managing and Running Ubuntu/Bash/Windows Subsystem for Linux

Description

The Windows Subsystem for Linux doesn’t just allow you to run a Bash Shell on Windows 10. Instead, Windows Subsystem for Linux gives you access to all of your favourite open source tools alongside your favourite Windows toolkit. Learn how to configure and deploy Ubuntu on Windows, keep it up to date, find and install additional software, run graphical applications locally in X-Windows, interact with your Windows environment, and how to quickly deploy your Windows/Ubuntu settings and environment to other computers.

Download:

Slides View Slides Online

Tags:

Developer, IT Professional, Hybrid

Day:

2

Level:

Level 300

Track:

Windows

Code:

WIN321b

Room:

Central B

