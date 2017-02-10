30 Tips and Tricks for Managing and Running Ubuntu/Bash/Windows Subsystem for Linux
Download this episode
Description
The Windows Subsystem for Linux doesn’t just allow you to run a Bash Shell on Windows 10. Instead, Windows Subsystem for Linux gives you access to all of your favourite open source tools alongside your favourite Windows toolkit. Learn how to configure and deploy Ubuntu on Windows, keep it up to date, find and install additional software, run graphical applications locally in X-Windows, interact with your Windows environment, and how to quickly deploy your Windows/Ubuntu settings and environment to other computers.
Download:Slides View Slides Online
Day:2
Level:Level 300
Track:Windows
Code:WIN321b
Room:Central B
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.
More episodes in this series
Inside the Windows Insider Program
Related episodes
Interview with Orin Thomas
What you need to know about Windows Server 2016 Security
Configuring and Deploying Just Enough and Just-In-Time Administration
30 Terrible Habits of Server and Cloud Administrators.
30 terrible habits of Server and Cloud Administrators.
Everything you forgot to ask about Certificate Services
Configuring and Deploying Just Enough and Just-In-Time Administration
30 things you should never do with System Center Configuration Manager
EDP, EFS, BitLocker, RMS, DAC, and IPsec: Protect your files at rest and in transit.
30 Bad habits of Server Administrators.
The Discussion
-
X-Server is here:
https://sourceforge.net/projects/vcxsrv/?source=typ_redirect
-
Thanks for the presentation, is good to have all the "goodies" explained in one Video.
Just a small feedback: the sound quality is not really good, but I guess during the presentation you were not near the microphone.
For the VSCode, I also wrote a small try for "web developers" instead on my blog: http://nunix.tech
Good job and hear you next time :)