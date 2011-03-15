Interactive Panel: JavaScript
Description
JavaScript is one of the most widely used general purpose functional, dynamic and prototype-based object-oriented imperative programming languages on the web with considerable amounts of JS even running outside of the browser in other hosts.
The JavaScript language has matured, but it is still lacking in some areas - or is it? Where did it come from? What problems was it initially designed to solve? How has it managed to scale to so many different usage scenarios? What are these scenarios, exactly? What does EcmaScript5 add to the language and what specific problems do these new additions solve? What's missing from the language? How will it evolve? How general purpose is JavaScript, really?
The folks who will be on stage can answer all of these questions, but most importantly, YOU will drive the panel with your own questions. What do you want to know? What's the most burning question you have in your mind related to JavaScript? Answers await.
PS: Sorry about the bad music playing during the introductions. Seems it's a problem that can't be solved in post production... It only lasts for 2 minutes. So, start here if you want to hear what is being said.
HTML, JavaScript ,CSS. Legacy!,Legacy!,Legacy!
What must we do to take web development into the next generation?
@Ian2: JavaScript will do just fine in moving the web forward, programmatically speaking. This panel isn't interested in the whole HTML5 picture... This is a general purpose programming language panel focusing on the de facto imperative, dynamic, functional, object oriented language of the web(client) - JS!
Is it just me or is the music drowning out the speakers for everybody?
<edit>Never mind, it thankfully stops after the first few minutes! Phew!</edit>
5 hours ago, avranju wrote
Is it just me or is the music drowning out the speakers for everybody?
<edit>Never mind, it thankfully stops after the first few minutes! Phew!</edit>
Weird (and unfortunate). I have asked the video people to look into this. Sorry about that...
What the f*cking music on background at the begining?
@mmmaaak: it's a bug I hope it will be removed soon. Not sure why it was inserted, but it should be fix-able...
Great session!
Well, it looks like this audio mess up can't be fixed.... 2 minutes of bad background music is the way it is. Sorry. Nothing they can do about it, apparently. No big deal, the good stuff happens after the intros, anyway
I like the music, but there's a time and a place.
Arrows for Javascript. Haskell in JS, like RxJS. Sweet.
Interesting session; I'm glad I finally got around to watching it.
I wish that the video had of taken the place of the single slide.
5 days ago, Richard.Hein wrote.
I wish that the video had of taken the place of the single slide.
I asked the producers to do just this. Next time we do this, we won't ship videos without PPT slides in this fashion. My apologies.
