Interactive Panel: JavaScript

JavaScript is one of the most widely used general purpose functional, dynamic and prototype-based object-oriented imperative programming languages on the web with considerable amounts of JS even running outside of the browser in other hosts.

The JavaScript language has matured, but it is still lacking in some areas - or is it? Where did it come from? What problems was it initially designed to solve? How has it managed to scale to so many different usage scenarios? What are these scenarios, exactly? What does EcmaScript5 add to the language and what specific problems do these new additions solve? What's missing from the language? How will it evolve? How general purpose is JavaScript, really?

The folks who will be on stage can answer all of these questions, but most importantly, YOU will drive the panel with your own questions. What do you want to know? What's the most burning question you have in your mind related to JavaScript? Answers await.

