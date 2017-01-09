Sign in to queue
AZGroups - Scott Guthrie 2017

.NET Core: Zero to Hero

Play .NET Core: Zero to Hero

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

Why did Microsoft take the time to build a general-purpose, modular, cross-platform and open source implementation of .NET? What does it mean to your own enterprise and how can you get started fast? We'll take that .NET Core journey together from Zero to Hero.

Day:

1

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    • User profile image
      rdemartino

      Awesome presentation - Jerry Nixon - one of the best dev presenters I've seen!

    • User profile image
      Adam Tuliper

      Ha - great talk Jerry, have to give my friend Scott Abbott credit for the "Why do all objects awaiting garbage collection have bad breath - cause they are OUT OF SCOPE!" He made it up, its better than I could do :)

    Add Your 2 Cents