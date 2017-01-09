.NET Core: Zero to Hero
Description
Why did Microsoft take the time to build a general-purpose, modular, cross-platform and open source implementation of .NET? What does it mean to your own enterprise and how can you get started fast? We'll take that .NET Core journey together from Zero to Hero.
Day:1
The Discussion
Awesome presentation - Jerry Nixon - one of the best dev presenters I've seen!
Ha - great talk Jerry, have to give my friend Scott Abbott credit for the "Why do all objects awaiting garbage collection have bad breath - cause they are OUT OF SCOPE!" He made it up, its better than I could do :)