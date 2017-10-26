Azure Red Shirt Dev Tour NYC 2017

Part 2 Azure Red Shirt Dev Tour NYC 2017

Play Part 2 Azure Red Shirt Dev Tour NYC 2017
Sign in to queue

Description

Join Scott Guthrie and some members of the Cloud Developer Advocate team in a tour of Azure services and tools.  By the end of this viewing you'll have learned something new and be able to quickly get started trying something in Azure.

Visit https://aka.ms/redshirtdemos for a list of all the things demonstrated in this event and to try them out yourself.

This is Part 2 of 3 videos: Part 1Part 3.

Day:

1

Embed

Download

Download this episode

Download captions

More episodes in this series

Related episodes

The Discussion

Add Your 2 Cents