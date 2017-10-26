Part 2 Azure Red Shirt Dev Tour NYC 2017
Description
Join Scott Guthrie and some members of the Cloud Developer Advocate team in a tour of Azure services and tools. By the end of this viewing you'll have learned something new and be able to quickly get started trying something in Azure.
Visit https://aka.ms/redshirtdemos for a list of all the things demonstrated in this event and to try them out yourself.
This is Part 2 of 3 videos: Part 1, Part 3.
Day:1
Share
Download
Download this episode
- MP3 (77.8 MB)
- Low Quality MP4 (136.4 MB)
- High Quality MP4 (654.3 MB)
- Mid Quality MP4 (450.6 MB)