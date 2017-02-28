Featured Keynote: Julia White

Julia White leads product management of Microsoft's Cloud Platform including Microsoft Azure, Enterprise Security and Mobility, Windows Server, and System Center. In this function, Julia is responsible for the value proposition of the Cloud Platform, global go to market strategy, customer engagement and evangelism. Julia joined Microsoft in 2001 as a product manager. In her tenure at Microsoft, Julia has held roles in Enterprise Server product management, the United States subsidiary channel sales, Exchange product marketing and most recently led Office 365 product management.