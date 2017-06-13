Talk: ASP.NET Core Futures Roadmap
Description
ASP.NET Core architect, David Fowler, supported by ASP.NET Core lead Program Manager, Damian Edwards, will talk through their current thinking for the future of ASP.NET Core, beyond 2.0. Topics include the potential features of Kestrel, SignalR, and MVC as ASP.NET Core evolves beyond its current HTTP-only focus.
