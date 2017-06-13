Sign in to queue
NDC Oslo 2017

Talk: ASP.NET Core Futures Roadmap

Play Talk: ASP.NET Core Futures Roadmap

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

ASP.NET Core architect, David Fowler, supported by ASP.NET Core lead Program Manager, Damian Edwards, will talk through their current thinking for the future of ASP.NET Core, beyond 2.0. Topics include the potential features of Kestrel, SignalR, and MVC as ASP.NET Core evolves beyond its current HTTP-only focus.

Day:

1

Session Type:

Breakout

Code:

BRK06

Room:

Room 5

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents