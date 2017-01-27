JavaScript, the Cloud, and The Rise of The New Virtual Machine

One day we woke up and things were different. Maybe it happened overnight, maybe it took many years. Suddenly we are scripting against thousands of Virtual Machines from the command line while creating things today with JavaScript in the browser that were impossible yesterday. LiveScript becomes JavaScript becomes ES6 and now we're compiling C++ to JS. Join Scott Hanselman as he explores the relationship between the Cloud and the Browser, many Languages and one Language, how it might all fit together and what might come next. NOTE: Non-technical business people and technical IT people alike will enjoy this lighthearted talk.

Day: 1 Level: 100 Session Type: Breakout Code: Brk06 Room: Mt Kilimanjaro Room