JavaScript, the Cloud, and The Rise of The New Virtual Machine
Download this episode
Description
One day we woke up and things were different. Maybe it happened overnight, maybe it took many years. Suddenly we are scripting against thousands of Virtual Machines from the command line while creating things today with JavaScript in the browser that were impossible yesterday. LiveScript becomes JavaScript becomes ES6 and now we're compiling C++ to JS. Join Scott Hanselman as he explores the relationship between the Cloud and the Browser, many Languages and one Language, how it might all fit together and what might come next. NOTE: Non-technical business people and technical IT people alike will enjoy this lighthearted talk.
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.
More episodes in this series
Day 1 Wrapup
Related episodes
The Social Developer
Inside Open Source Cross-Platform .NET
Interview with Scott Hanselman
Day 2 Keynote: Data Dreams
Пленарный доклад на русском языке - Connect(); // 2016
Developer Panel with Julia Liuson, Scott Hanselman, Miguel de Icaza and others
Keynotes: Scott Guthrie & Scott Hanselman
Review the Microsoft application platform for developers
Keynote: The Microsoft Open Source Journey
DevNation Keynote
The Discussion
-
Where is the video?
-
I saw this live streamed, it was so awesome, I wanted to watch and refer to it again, but it doesn't look like Channel 9 has recorded it 😢
-
Kindly if you can give me a direct download link to this video, i'll be very happy. I did a livestream and i don't mind watching it over and over again.
-
Videos are there now. I just downloaded and also watched from the web page.
-
Thanks for uploading this video