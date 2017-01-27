Sign in to queue
NXTA 2017

JavaScript, the Cloud, and The Rise of The New Virtual Machine

One day we woke up and things were different. Maybe it happened overnight, maybe it took many years. Suddenly we are scripting against thousands of Virtual Machines from the command line while creating things today with JavaScript in the browser that were impossible yesterday. LiveScript becomes JavaScript becomes ES6 and now we're compiling C++ to JS. Join Scott Hanselman as he explores the relationship between the Cloud and the Browser, many Languages and one Language, how it might all fit together and what might come next. NOTE: Non-technical business people and technical IT people alike will enjoy this lighthearted talk.

1

100

Breakout

Brk06

Mt Kilimanjaro Room

    The Discussion

    • User profile image
      ngmacha

      Where is the video?

    • User profile image
      jules

      I saw this live streamed, it was so awesome, I wanted to watch and refer to it again, but it doesn't look like Channel 9 has recorded it 😢

    • User profile image
      Bwana Maina

      Kindly if you can give me a direct download link to this video, i'll be very happy. I did a livestream and i don't mind watching it over and over again.

    • User profile image
      shane

      Videos are there now. I just downloaded and also watched from the web page.

    • User profile image
      Bwana Maina

      Thanks for uploading this video

