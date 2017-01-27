Interview with Scott Hanselman
Description
In this session, Seth interviews Scott Hanselman about his presentation on JavaScript, the Cloud, and The Rise of The New Virtual Machine
Day:2
Level:200
Session Type:Channel 9 Live
Code:C9L12
Room:Channel 9 Stage
The Discussion
Where is the video , why put all these links up before you are ready to publish the video. It is very irritating to follow a link and find it is pointless. Just how complicated can it be to make the links show up WHEN there is a video there to watch and not before ?