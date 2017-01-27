Day 2 Keynote: Data Dreams

We are living in an extraordinary time where every person and every organization on the planet can achieve more through the power of cloud computing, AI and data. Learn about the vision, and the new realities, from Microsoft CVP of AI & Research Global, T.K. "Ranga" Rengarajan who will share innovations and the capabilities of the cloud with a guest appearance from Scott Hanselman to really drive the point home with a relevant and personal demo. If you can dream it, you can build it.

Day: 2 Level: 100 Session Type: Keynote Code: Key02 Room: Mt Kilimanjaro Room