As more medical devices become cheaper and readily available to the public, they can be used in everyday life. The Muse Headband is an EEG machine that provides realtime measurements of brain waves. This talk will discuss the process of gathering and cleaning the data from the headband, using Keras to develop a model, and creating a basic real-time feedback end user program.

