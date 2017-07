Katrina Rieh kicks off PyData in Seattle with her keynote about her experience with Python and Data Science in production. Katrina is a Senior Manager for the Global Data Science team at HomeAway.com. Over the last decade, Katrina has worked extensively in the fields of scientific computing, machine learning, data mining, and visualization. Katrina received her PhD in Computer Science with a concentration in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Day: 1 Session Type: Keynote Code: Key01 Room: McKinley