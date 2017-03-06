Why Rust is Awesome with Carol Nichols
Description
Carol Nichols, a web developer, shares why her current language of choice is Rust. See why this new systems programming language that provides memory safety, static typing, no null pointers, a package manager, and Windows support is exciting and innovative. Some links:
- Notes on her codemash talk, "How to disclose a security vulnerability"
- Rust's website
- The two playgrounds
- Her awesome consulting company
- The Operating Systems class at UVA using Rust
- IntermezzOS, a teaching operating system in Rust
- DHH's blog post, Providing Sharp Knives
- Crates.io
- Rustup.rs
- RustBridge Workshop
- Some web frameworks in Rust: Iron and Rocket
- Her twitter
