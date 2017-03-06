Sign in to queue
Codemash 2017

Why Rust is Awesome with Carol Nichols

Carol Nichols, a web developer, shares why her current language of choice is Rust. See why this new systems programming language that provides memory safety, static typing, no null pointers, a package manager, and Windows support is exciting and innovative. Some links:

