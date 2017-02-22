Sign in to queue
MVP Led TechDays Online February 2017

DevOps: to Culture and Beyond

Description

Hear from the real Gene Kim.  "Among other things, I'm the author of The Phoenix Project: A Novel About IT, DevOps, and Helping Your Business Win and The Visible Ops Handbook, a researcher, and founder and former CTO of Tripwire. I am passionate about IT operations, security and compliance, and how IT organizations successfully transform from "good to great."

Gene and Microsoft Regional Director, Steve Thair will talk about all things DevOps.

 

Day:

3

