DevOps: to Culture and Beyond
Download this episode
Description
Hear from the real Gene Kim. "Among other things, I'm the author of The Phoenix Project: A Novel About IT, DevOps, and Helping Your Business Win and The Visible Ops Handbook, a researcher, and founder and former CTO of Tripwire. I am passionate about IT operations, security and compliance, and how IT organizations successfully transform from "good to great."
Gene and Microsoft Regional Director, Steve Thair will talk about all things DevOps.
Day:3
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.