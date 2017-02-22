DevOps: to Culture and Beyond

Hear from the real Gene Kim. "Among other things, I'm the author of The Phoenix Project: A Novel About IT, DevOps, and Helping Your Business Win and The Visible Ops Handbook, a researcher, and founder and former CTO of Tripwire. I am passionate about IT operations, security and compliance, and how IT organizations successfully transform from "good to great."

Gene and Microsoft Regional Director, Steve Thair will talk about all things DevOps.