Techorama 2017

C# Code-focused development with Visual Studio 2017

Play C# Code-focused development with Visual Studio 2017

Visual Studio is a productivity game changer for C#! The .NET Compiler Platform ("Roslyn") enables many new experiences that will change the way you write and debug code. In this session, we'll dig into features that bring a new level of awesome to the C# language and IDE experience. Come learn about new language features, refactoring support, major debugging enhancements, code-aware frameworks, and much more!

Day:

1

Session Type:

Breakout

Code:

BRK01

Room:

Room 9

