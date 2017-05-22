C# Code-focused development with Visual Studio 2017

Visual Studio is a productivity game changer for C#! The .NET Compiler Platform ("Roslyn") enables many new experiences that will change the way you write and debug code. In this session, we'll dig into features that bring a new level of awesome to the C# language and IDE experience. Come learn about new language features, refactoring support, major debugging enhancements, code-aware frameworks, and much more!

Day: 1 Session Type: Breakout Code: BRK01 Room: Room 9