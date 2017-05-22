Sign in to queue
Techorama 2017

IdentityServer4: New & Improved for ASP.NET Core

IdentityServer has been used in lots of different environments and scenarios for building token-based security systems. The recent release of ASP.NET Core has provided an opportunity to re-work and re-think the foundation of this OpenID Connect & OAuth 2.0 framework. This new version incorporates what we’ve learned over the last couple of years implementing these security architectures. This session will walk you through what’s new and improved.

1

Breakout

BRK02

Room 9

