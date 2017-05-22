IdentityServer4: New & Improved for ASP.NET Core

IdentityServer has been used in lots of different environments and scenarios for building token-based security systems. The recent release of ASP.NET Core has provided an opportunity to re-work and re-think the foundation of this OpenID Connect & OAuth 2.0 framework. This new version incorporates what we’ve learned over the last couple of years implementing these security architectures. This session will walk you through what’s new and improved.

Day: 1 Session Type: Breakout Code: BRK02 Room: Room 9