Techorama 2017

Angular Forms and Validation

Description

Most applications need forms to get information from the user, everything from login data to purchase order details to preferences. With Angular, we can improve the user's data entry experience by coordinating sets of input elements, tracking changes, validating input, and presenting clear validation error messages.

Day:

2

Session Type:

Breakout

Code:

BRK06

Room:

Room 9

      WizarrC

      https://channel9.msdn.com/Events/Techorama/Techorama-2017/BRK06#time=19m31s

      One word of advise to writing idiomatic TypeScript. Never use "I" at the beginning of an Interface like in the above example "IMovie". It's a C# pattern that lots of people wish would go away. As more and more code involves programming against the interface and only exposes the backing class during DI configuration; or may never really be needed due to duck typing in JavaScript. Without the "I", it really cleans up the code aesthetically.

